TCU drops third straight in loss at Oklahoma State. ‘We’re just not getting it done’

TCU played itself firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble Monday.

Playing short-handed and without one of its best players, Kouat Noi, for a second consecutive game, the Frogs found themselves in an early hole and couldn’t get out of it despite a couple late rallies.

Oklahoma State prevailed with a 68-61 victory, snapping a five-game losing streak on Monday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena. TCU has now dropped three straight.

“We’re just not getting it done,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “We dug a hole for ourselves and couldn’t get it done. We’re obviously fighting numbers and foul trouble throughout.”

OSU is the second consecutive team to snap a five-game losing streak against TCU. Oklahoma did so on Saturday in Fort Worth.

TCU (17-9, 5-8 Big 12) is now 2-12 all-time in Stillwater, winning last season and in 1925. The Frogs are also now on the bubble as they likely need to go 3-2 their final five games to secure a berth into the Big Dance.

“We still have a lot of opportunities,” junior guard Desmond Bane said of the possible postseason implications. “We have three home games, two on the road against teams we’ve beaten. There’s a lot of opportunity. We’ve got to come together and find ways to win down the stretch.”

Added Dixon: “Hey, we’ve got to go win some games. We’ve got to go win some games. Eight [Big 12 wins] made last year. We’ve got five games left, so we’ve got to go win three.”

It appeared the night ended on an even worse note when TCU senior point guard Alex Robinson laid on the court for several minutes after the game. But the early indication is that Robinson simply battled cramps much of the night and should be good to go.

Depth is not a luxury TCU has right now. Or Oklahoma State (10-16, 3-10 Big 12).

Each team had just seven scholarship players available for the contest.

But Oklahoma State started the game on fire from 3-point range, and managed to stay in front the final 33:57. The Cowboys were 11-for-25 from deep, the second-most 3-pointers a team has made against TCU.

TCU faced an uphill battle all night with Oklahoma State’s hot-shooting from 3-point range. The Cowboys had a 46-33 lead with 16:38 left in the game, but the Frogs got back in it with a 7-0 run.

After pulling to within 46-40, though, TCU had an offensive foul by Bane and turnovers by Bane and Robinson as OSU regained a double-digit lead 51-40.

But TCU had another rally in it and made it a one-possession game, 57-55, on a layup by Kendric Davis with 6:35 left to cap a 17-4 run. The Frogs just couldn’t pull in front.

“We had a chance,” Dixon said. “We did dig out of it, proud of our guys for doing it. We did fight back. I just thought we could’ve done better things. ... Our defense is going to be not as effective given our numbers and we got into foul trouble quick.”

Center Kevin Samuel had two fouls by the 10:11 mark in the first half, and guard R.J. Nembhard had three with 4:12 left in the first half.

Oklahoma State opened the game hot from 3-point range. The Cowboys scored their first 18 points on six 3-pointers, and then scored an old-fashioned three-point play to take a 21-12 lead with 10:08 left in the first half.

A few seconds later, the Cowboys made it 25-12 with a four-point play by Lindy Waters, who drained a 3-pointer while being fouled by Nembhard.

That capped a 16-0 run by the Cowboys and a 4:31 scoring drought for the Frogs.

TCU stayed within striking distance, though. Oklahoma State went through a stretch in which it missed six straight 3s and TCU had a late 7-0 to pull within single digits. But Oklahoma State knocked down a pair of free throws at the end of the first half for a 39-30 lead going into the locker rooms.

The Cowboys made eight 3-pointers in the opening half. The Frogs, which had the second-best 3-point defense in the Big 12 going into the game, have a goal of limiting opponents to just five 3-pointers.

That clearly didn’t happen and left TCU in a position where it’d have to match its biggest halftime deficit in a win — it came back from nine down against CSU Bakersfield in the season opener.

OSU never surrendered the lead and Mansfield Timberview’s Isaac Likekele sealed the game for the Cowboys by making a putback layup with 29.8 seconds left to make it a 65-59 lead.

The Cowboys were led by guard Thomas Dziagwa, who scored 23 points and made a season-high six 3-pointers. Bane and Robinson each finished with 19 points.