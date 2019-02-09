Droughts over! TCU finally puts it together on road to upset No. 17 Iowa State

A couple droughts are over for TCU. Finally.





The Frogs have won a Big 12 road game this season. And they’ve beat a ranked opponent in a true road game for the first time in 21 years.

TCU had its best offensive game in almost a month, and shut down the Big 12’s top-scoring offense en route to a 92-83 victory over No. 17 Iowa State on Saturday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum.

TCU (17-6, 5-5 Big 12) snapped a five-game road losing streak in conference play this season. And, more impressive, snapped a 49-game losing streak against ranked opponents on the road.

The last -- and only -- time a TCU team knocked off a ranked opponent on the road was January 1998 at No. 24 Hawaii.

TCU freshman guard Kendric Davis had a breakout game with a career-high 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. He also had four assists to one turnover.

TCU took control of the game early in the second half with an 18-4 run that put it up 54-36 with 15:32 left.

The Frogs led by as many as 19 in the second half, but the Cyclones (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) didn’t go away quietly. Iowa State pulled to within single digits with multiple times late.

The Cyclones had a 10-0 run to make it a 75-66 game with 3:26 left, but the Frogs answered with a putback dunk and three-point play by JD Miler.

Iowa State’s Nick Weiler-Babb, an Arlington Martin product, drained a 3-pointer to make it 83-74 with 1:33 left, but once again TCU answered. The Frogs made three of their next four free throws, and weren’t threatened the rest of the way.

The first half provided plenty of drama in a classic Big 12 game.

Iowa State jumped out to a 13-4 lead as TCU got off to a sluggish start, making just 2 of its first 10 field goals. Frogs coach Jamie Dixon picked up his first technical foul of the season in that opening stretch, too.

But the Frogs found their offensive stroke in a hurry. They went on a 27-4 run over a nine-plus minute stretch, including 10 points by Davis and eight points by sophomore guard Kouat Noi.

That gave TCU a 31-17 lead with 5:37 left, but Iowa State closed the gap to 36-29 by halftime.

It marked just the second time that Iowa State, which entered with a Big 12-leading 78.8 points a game, had been held to fewer than 30 points in the first half this season.