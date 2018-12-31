Who were TCU’s top athletes in 2018? Jalen Reagor, Messiah Bright two of our Top 10

TCU shouldn’t have many complaints about how the 2018 year unfolded.

The football team reached another bowl game under Gary Patterson. The men’s basketball team snapped a 20-year NCAA Tournament drought. The women’s soccer team won a NCAA Tournament game for the first time in program history. And the list goes on.

The student athletes are the reasons behind the success and here are 10 that stood out in 2018 --

Football

Jalen Reagor, WR: Reagor became the youngest player in TCU history Reagor became the youngest player in TCU history to join the 1,000-yard receiving club. The sophomore from Waxahachie was the Frogs’ top scoring threat all season, scoring nine receiving TDs and two rushing TDs.

Lucas Niang, RT: The one constant on the Frogs’ offensive line. Niang The one constant on the Frogs’ offensive line. Niang started every game at right tackle , and didn’t allow a sack on the season (according to Pro Football Focus).

L.J. Collier, DE: Arguably TCU’s top NFL prospect in this year’s draft, Collier transitioned nicely into a starting role. He finished with six sacks and 11 1/2 tackles for loss.

Ben Banogu, DE: Another NFL talent on TCU’s D-line, Banogu posted team-highs in sacks (8 1/2) and tackles for loss (18).

Men’s basketball

Vladimir Brodziansky, F: The leading scorer on the TCU men’s basketball team that snapped a 20-year NCAA Tournament drought last season.

Kenrich Williams, G: Another key piece in TCU’s hoops turnaround. A standout defender who ended his TCU career with 877 rebounds, 141 steals and 71 blocks.

Alex Robinson, G: An assist machine who is on pace to become An assist machine who is on pace to become the school’s all-time leader in assists . Robinson also just earned MVP honors for leading TCU to a championship at the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii.

Baseball

A.J. Balta, OF: The Oregon transfer impressed in his lone season with the Frogs. He finished with a .310 batting average, seven home runs and 59 RBIs.

Women’s soccer

Messiah Bright, forward: The freshman made an immediate impact on TCU’s first team to win an NCAA Tournament game. For the season, she had six goals, including three game winners, and earned co-Big 12 freshman of the year honors.

Volleyball