TCU football loses another player to the NCAA transfer portal

TCU had another player enter the NCAA transfer portal this week.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Jacoby Simpson has entered the portal, sources confirmed.

Simpson joins defensive tackle Karter Johnson and quarterback Justin Rogers as players who have entered the transfer portal this season.

Simpson joined the program as a three-star prospect out of Houston MacArthur High School. He played in four games last season, preserving his redshirt season, and had played in seven games this season, including in last Saturday’s victory at Texas Tech.

Simpson was credited with an assisted tackle on the season. He had two tackles last season.

Simpson had fallen on the linebacker depth chart. True freshmen Wyatt Harris and Dee Winters have impressed early in their careers, and sophomore Ben Wilson has seen increased snaps as he’s gotten healthier.

Coach Gary Patterson sees a promising linebacker corps returning next season with the underclassmen, as well as Garret Wallow entering his senior season.

Horned Frog Blitz publisher Jeremy Clark first reported the news of Simpson entering the portal.

As far as the other transfers, Johnson had yet to play despite coming as a highly-touted prospect out of Ohio. And Rogers, a former four-star recruit, hadn’t played this season.