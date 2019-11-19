TCU’s O-line still finding its way since Lucas Niang’s season-ending injury

TCU football knew it wouldn’t be easy to replace Lucas Niang.

There aren’t many 6-foot-7, 328 pounders with his athleticism. It’s why he’s considered a potential first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

Niang’s absence has been noticeable since he underwent season-ending hip surgery following the Texas game last month.

As TCU coach Gary Patterson said during Monday’s Big 12 football coaches teleconference, “With Lucas being done for the season, it’s kind of been by committee.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

In three games without Niang, TCU has given up 11 sacks and 19 QB hurries. By comparison, TCU had allowed seven sacks and six QB hurries in the first four Big 12 games.

With Niang sidelined, senior David Bolisomi has slid from right guard to right tackle. Junior Austin Myers started two games at right guard, but was sidelined with an injury in last week’s game at Texas Tech.

Sophomore Quazzel White started at right guard for the Texas Tech game.

“It’s all about finding guys who can play for 60 minutes,” Patterson said.

Patterson is hopeful that Myers will be available when TCU travels to Oklahoma on Saturday. Myers returned to practice on Sunday.

“Started his cycle,” Patterson said. “We’ll have to see who shows up [for Tuesday’s practice].”

Oklahoma should present a formidable pass rush come Saturday. The Sooners are third in the Big 12, averaging 2.6 sacks a game. That’s the exact number TCU has given up per game, which is eighth in the league.

OU had three sacks and three QB hurries in its 34-31 victory at Baylor last week. Against Texas in the Red River Showdown last month, OU had nine sacks.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.