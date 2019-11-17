‘He just keeps getting better.’ TCU’s Max Duggan takes another step vs. Texas Tech.

TCU senior running back Darius Anderson sees the growth on a daily basis.

True freshman quarterback Max Duggan takes strides seemingly every week, win or lose. The latest example came in TCU’s 33-31 victory at Texas Tech on Saturday.

It marked the first time the Horned Frogs have won a game decided by one score and the first time they’ve won a Big 12 road game with Duggan under center.

“It’s great,” Anderson said of Duggan’s growth. “Just from the last two games you can see how much he matured. It’s like he’s an older guy now. Just on the field, he’s poised, more of a leader now, very vocal.”

Anderson pointed to the final drive when TCU sealed the game. Anderson did the heavy lifting, picking up a much-needed first down with three consecutive rushes. But Duggan controlled the huddle.

“Max is just talking it up, saying be poised,” Anderson said. “Do your 1-11. We gonna get this. All out.”

TCU did, capping one of its best offensive performances.

Duggan had a career day, going 25 of 42 for 323 yards with two touchdowns. He had no interceptions after throwing seven in the previous three games. And he completed a career-long 55-yard TD pass to Jalen Reagor.

He also rushed for 75 yards and one TD on 18 carries.

“Man, Max has always been a Drew Brees-type guy. He’s a guy that leads,” senior safety Vernon Scott said. “He’s tough, hard-nosed. He’s always been that since he’s come in. He leads the offense and makes plays.”

Duggan set the tone on the opening drive. He scrambled for 26 yards on a third-and-9 play to keep the drive alive, and then scored on a 20-yard run up the middle on a third and 6.

TCU scored a touchdown on its opening drive for just the second time this season, and carried that fast start by scoring on the first four offensive drives for an early 24-3 lead.

Texas Tech rallied back and eventually took the lead, but Duggan and TCU answered when it mattered most.

“He just keeps getting better,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said. “It’s been season-long.”

For the season, Duggan has now thrown for 1,868 yards with 15 TDs and seven interceptions. He’s also rushed for 435 yards and five TDs.

The biggest growth has been how Duggan has utilized his running abilities. In two of the first four games this season, Duggan finished with negative rushing yards.

But he had 115 yards on 13 carries at K-State last month, starting a streak of at least 70 yards or more rushing in four of the last five games. He’s scored a rushing TD in four of the last five games too.

Asked about Duggan’s running ability, Anderson said: “He’s dangerous. He’s able to use not just his arm, but his legs to make plays, make people miss, run through tackles.”

Patterson raved about Duggan being a dual-threat QB, saying it’s almost essential to have in today’s college game.

But, as much of an impact as he’s made running the ball, Duggan has to learn the risk/reward in certain situations. Patterson alluded to that afterward.

“He scares me ‘cause he’s so reckless, so he’s just got to calm down,” Patterson said. “But he came off on the sidelines, and he was mad because we would kick the field goal. He was mad cause we didn’t get a touchdown. That’s what you’re looking for in a leader.”

There’s no question Duggan is developing into the leader and future face of TCU football. All of his teammates have noticed.

“He’s a dog. That’s all you can say,” said sophomore receiver Taye Barber, who finished with 137 yards receiving on eight catches. “We don’t look at him as a freshman. He came in the spring early. It’s nothing new to us. He just had to show it on game days.”

Added sophomore safety Trevon Moehrig: “I tell him him every day I’m proud of him. He’s been going off, especially running the ball. The things he does when he’s running the ball — it’s crazy. He’s a big time player. I’m excited to see how far it will take him.”

TCU (5-5, 3-3 Big 12) travels to Oklahoma on Saturday. Kickoff will be at either 2:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. in Norman.