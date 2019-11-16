TCU blows big lead, but rallies late to win at Texas Tech

TCU takes on Texas Tech today at 11 a.m. in Lubbock. ddavison@star-telegram.com

TCU’s bowl chances are alive and well.

The Frogs jumped out to a fast start, then had to rally for a 33-31 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon at Jones AT&T Stadium.

TCU improved to 5-5 overall and will have to win one of its last two games to become bowl eligible for the 17th time in the Gary Patterson era.

TCU got off to a fast start and enjoyed a 24-3 lead at one point, scoring on its first four possessions. That included the longest passing play of the season, a 55-yard strike from Max Duggan to Jalen Reagor.

But that lead didn’t last.

Texas Tech went on a 14-0 run in the second quarter, scoring on TD passes of 26- and 70-yards by Jett Duffey. TCU closed with a field goal drive and had a 27-16 lead at halftime.

The Red Raiders rallied to take the lead in the third quarter. Duffey and RJ Turner connected for a 32-yard TD, one play after TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney was ejected for targeting, to pull within 27-22.

Then Tech went ahead on its next offensive drive, scoring on a 33-yard TD pass from Duffey to freshman Erik Ezukanma for a 28-27 lead.

The teams traded field goals after that.

TCU settled for a 25-yard field goal by Jonathan Song and 30-28 lead after a 10-play, 68 yard drive. Tech answered with a field goal drive of its own, re-taking a 31-30 lead on a 24-yard field goal by Trey Wolff.

TCU put together another long drive, but failed to punch it in with a first-and-goal from the Tech 5. The Frogs had a TD pass from Duggan to Reagor negated with a pass interference penalty by Taye Barber.

So a 13-play, 69-yard drive ended with a 20-yard field goal by Song and 33-31 lead with 5:38 left.

TCU made that lead stand, courtesy of a forced fumble by Vernon Scott late in the game.