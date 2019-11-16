TCU’s Jeff Gladney ejected for targeting in Texas Tech game

TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney was ejected for targeting early in the third quarter of the Texas Tech game on Saturday.

Gladney led with the crown of his helmet to break up a pass intended for Texas Tech’s Dalton Rigdon with 13:31 left in the third quarter.

Officials ruled targeting on the field and review upheld the call. Gladney was ejected from the game and will be sidelined for the first half of TCU’s game at Oklahoma next Saturday.

It’s a blow to TCU’s secondary as Gladney is one of the top cornerbacks in the Big 12. Texas Tech, in fact, scored on the next play when quarterback Jett Duffey connected with RJ Turner for a 32-yard score.

Turner got by freshman Kee’yon Stewart, who replaced Gladney in the lineup.

Gladney leads TCU with 12 pass breakups on the season. He’s also been credited with 27 tackles, including one in the Tech game.