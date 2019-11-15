Former Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett won’t play again this season, possibly longer

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett won’t play again this season, and possibly longer.

The former Texas A&M and Arlington Martin standout has been suspended without pay indefinitely by the NFL for his actions during the Browns’ 21-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

In announcing Garrett’s suspension, the league wrote in a news release: “Garrett has been suspended without pay indefinitely – at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason – and must meet with the commissioner’s office prior to a decision on his reinstatement.

“He was also fined an additional amount. Garrett violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent and using the helmet as a weapon.”

Garrett ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet with 8 seconds left in the game, and then hit Rudolph’s head with the helmet. A brawl ensued afterward

Garrett, along with his Browns teammate Larry Ogunjobi, and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey were ejected.

Pouncey was suspended without pay for three games and fined for “fighting, including punching and kicking an opponent.”

Ogunjobi was slapped with a one-game suspension and fine for “unnecessary roughness, specifically for shoving an opposing player to the ground during an altercation.”

The NFL also fined the Steelers and Browns organizations $250,000.

The league said additional discipline for other players would be forthcoming through the standard accountability process.

In a postgame interview, Garrett called his actions “a mistake.”

“I lost my cool and it’s going to come back to hurt our team,” Garrett said. “The guys who jumped into the scrum, I appreciate my team for having my back, but it should have never got to that point. It’s on me.”

Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield called Garrett’s actions “inexcusable” in a postgame TV intervi

Rudolph called the incident “bush league” by Garrett, adding: “Total coward move on his part.”