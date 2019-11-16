Here’s a few notable lineup changes for TCU as it takes on Texas Tech

TCU football is getting a few reinforcements for its secondary for today’s game at Texas Tech.

Senior safety Vernon Scott is expected to return and start at strong safety today. Scott missed last week’s game against Baylor. Scott ranks sixth on the team with 27 tackles and is third with six pass breakups.

With Scott starting at strong safety with Innis Gaines sidelined, freshman Ar’Darius Washington will start at weak safety for a second consecutive game. Sophomore Trevon Moehrig remains the starting free safety.

Senior cornerback Julius Lewis is expected to return as well after missing last week’s game.

At linebacker, Aledo’s Wyatt Harris is expected to return to the starting lineup. Harris, a true freshman who has 12 tackles and two tackles for loss, will be making his fourth start.

Offensively, TCU will go with sophomore Quazzel White at right guard. White replaced Austin Myers there late in the Baylor game.

Backup quarterback Mike Collins remains sidelined with an injury, which means walk-on Matthew Downing will serve as the top backup option behind Max Duggan for the second consecutive game.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. today at Jones AT&T Stadium.