TCU football at Texas Tech Red Raiders: Kickoff time, TV, line, prediction

TCU football has come away with wins during its last two trips to West Texas.

The Frogs defeated Texas Tech in different fashions each time in Lubbock. They won an offensive shootout 55-52 in 2015, and then had a 27-3 victory in 2017 against the Red Raiders.

It’s the first time in TCU history that it’s won consecutive games in Lubbock.

It’s anybody’s guess how this year will turn out, but TCU should be able to get its passing game going more than it has in recent weeks. The Red Raiders have the Big 12’s worst pass defense, the only team allowing more than 300 yards through the air (308.6).

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Here’s everything you need to know going into it:

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock

TV: ESPN2 (Dave Neal, D.J. Shockley, Dawn Davenport)

Radio: WBAP 820 AM, KTCU 88.7 FM, XM 381 (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine)

Spanish Radio: KFZO 99.1 FM (Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos)

The line: TCU opend as 1 1/2-point favorites (over/under 54)

DID YOU KNOW?

TCU coach Gary Patterson was the secondary coach at Utah State when Texas Tech coach Matt Wells was Utah State’s quarterback during the 1993-94 seasons. ... Frogs co-offensive coordinator and former Red Raiders QB Sonny Cumbie has been on both sides of history in this rivalry. He was Tech’s QB when it won 70-35 over TCU in 2004, the most points allowed by Patterson in his TCU tenure. Then, in 2014 as co-OC with TCU, Cumbie helped the Frogs to an 82-27 victory, which were single-game scoring records for TCU and the Big 12. ... Texas Tech has the edge in the all-time series 32-26-3. ... TCU has won 40 road games since 2009, tied for third-most in the country during that stretch.

PREDICTION

TCU is 0-4 in one-score games this season. This has the makings of being another close game. The Frogs have to find a way to get it done at least once. Right? TCU 24, Texas Tech 23.