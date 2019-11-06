Here’s the latest on TCU’s right tackle Lucas Niang, who underwent hip surgery this week

TCU right tackle Lucas Niang had successful surgery on his hip earlier this week in New York.

Niang has returned to his home in the New York area and is in the beginning stages of rehab doing range of motion exercises.

The plan is for Niang to rehab there for a couple weeks and then rejoin the TCU football program and continue rehab in Fort Worth later this month.

Niang started the first seven games at right tackle for the Frogs before opting to undergo season-ending surgery. He played through the injury as long as he could, but ultimately had to factor in his long-term health and shutting down to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Niang is considered among the top offensive tackles for next year’s NFL Draft.

As Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy tweeted last month, “One player that hasn’t moved from near the top of our senior OL stack is @TCUFootball 3-year starter Lucas Niang.

“Big, long, and strong. Hard to get around in pass pro. Should be a starting RT for some NFL team a year from now.”

Niang didn’t allow a sack in seven games this season, and didn’t allow a sack when he started all 13 games last season. He ranked as the highest-graded pass blocker in the Big 12 (minimum 300 snaps) by Pro Football Focus last season.

That came on the heels of a successful sophomore season that saw Niang become the starting right tackle for the final eight games of the 2017 season, and a true freshman season in 2016 when he played in 12 of 13 games.

Niang came to TCU after a standout high school career at New Canaan (Connecticut) High School.

TCU faces Baylor on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.