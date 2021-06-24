Letters to the Editor No gun violence problems in Texas? Then please explain all these shootings to me

Gun violence isn’t an issue in Texas? Star-Telegram file photo

Kids are up against difficult odds

The Star-Telegram Editorial Board, criticizing the Fort Worth Independent School District, acknowledged challenges related to poverty and hunger as well as social and emotional issues kids bring to school each day. (June 20, 4C, “Many Fort Worth kids are in bad schools; report details alarming inequalities”) But the board concluded that FWISD has too many “bad schools,” as determined by state ratings based in part on STAAR test results.

The test’s content and administration are flawed at best. The ratings don’t begin to acknowledge the complexity of challenges our schools address each day well beyond preparing kids for tests. Yet the Editorial Board believes schools must be pressured to improve.

Fort Worth has many shortcomings, including high poverty and homelessness. There is a clear link between poverty and test scores. How are we as a community supporting our children? The school district does not deserve to serve as scapegoat.

- Mary Spradlin, Fort Worth

Problem is deeper than schools

Once again, reports conclude and headlines parrot that schools are “failing” in some neighborhoods in Tarrant County and are “good” in others. Schools mirror the communities they serve: Where there is poverty, hunger, unemployment and family instability, children will suffer.

Schools aren’t failing. Our social structures are failing our children. Dedicated educators mitigate the damage. Scapegoating schools unfairly shifts blame and responsibility.

I fear this focus is an excuse to promote for-profit, publicly funded charter schools, draining neighborhood schools of the most engaged parents and leaving those most in need behind.

- Beth Llewellyn McLaughlin, Fort Worth

The cheaters, they’re everywhere

There are regular reports of stolen cars, porch pirates, internet scams, homicides, fraud in government programs, tax cheats, traffic scofflaws and innumerable other violations of the law and civic responsibility. We live in a society where a whole lot of people ignore the rules to get what they want. But no one violates voting regulations?

- Jack D’Amario, Granbury

Gun owners safe only when trained

Texas’ new gun law requires no training to carry a weapon. But training is essential for anyone with a gun, especially when carrying in public. Training shows how to judge a situation and know if shooting is necessary. And gun owners should at least be taught and made to practice how to properly use their guns.

The thought of being near people who don’t know when or how to shoot a gun is frightening. Although it might protect us from some crazy people, this law puts us all in danger from those who would protect us but don’t know how.

- Curt Lampkin, Azle

No gun problems to see here

A letter writer Tuesday says gun violence hasn’t been a problem in Texas. (7A) Some headlines on Star-Telegram.com in the last week or so:

Haltom City suspect faces capital murder charge in shooting death.

Fort Worth Police search for 3 suspects who robbed pharmacy at gunpoint

Man found shot to death in driveway of home in north Fort Worth

Man armed with handgun robs 4 convenience stores early Monday in Fort Worth

Man shot, killed in suspected Fort Worth child custody dispute, police say

Police arrest boy, 16, in killing of teenager shot in chest in northwest Fort Worth

Second shooting within a week outside Fort Worth school; suspects still outstanding

No problem, indeed.

- Jason E. Brown, Fort Worth