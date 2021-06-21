Crime

Fort Worth police search for 3 suspects who robbed a pharmacy at gunpoint

Fort Worth police are searching for three suspects who robbed a pharmacy at gunpoint on June 8.

Police say that at about 4:30 p.m., two unidentified men robbed A&P Pharmacy at 2329 N. Riverside Drive. Both pulled out handguns, crossed over the counter and forced the employees to the ground at gunpoint. Minutes later, another unidentified man entered the pharmacy. The three of them demanded narcotics and then filled large trash bags with drugs from a shelf, police said.

The three men left with drugs and money. They were spotted leaving the scene in a 2015-2016 red Hyundai Sonata with a temporary tag. Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4377.

