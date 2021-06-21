Man found shot to death in driveway of home in north Fort Worth, police say

A man was found shot to death early Monday in a driveway of a home in a Fort Worth Northside neighborhood, police said.

The name of the victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.

No suspect has been arrested as homicide detectives are investigating.

Patrol officers responded to a shooting call just after 1 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Lee Avenue.

A caller reported that they could see a man wearing one shoe covered in blood in the driveway of a home, according to a police call log.

When they arrived, Fort Worth police located a man who had been shot.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Fort Worth police did not release any other details.