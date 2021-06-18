Police arrest boy, 16, in killing of teenager shot in chest in northwest Fort Worth

Police on Friday arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murder in a killing six days earlier in northwest Fort Worth.

Josiah Mendez was booked in connection with the slaying of Joshua Smith, 17, who was shot on June 12 in his chest at Smith’s house in the 1500 block of Denver Avenue, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Fort Worth police have declined to release other information about the killing or describe its motive, and said on Friday that the investigation is incomplete.

Smith was was pronounced dead at John Peter Smith Hospital.

Separately, Fort Worth police on Wednesday arrested Brianna Zamarron, 18, on suspicion of murder in a west Fort Worth killing two weeks ago.

Nathan Bocanegra, 18, was shot to death on June 1 in the middle of the 5400 block of Dennis Avenue.

Bocanegra died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police have declined to release other information about Bocanegra’s killing.