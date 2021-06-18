Crime

Two victims rushed to hospital after shooting at west Fort Worth apartment complex

Two people were taken to a hospital and a gunman is in custody after a shooting at the Meadow Ridge apartment community in west Fort Worth.

Police said the shooting happened inside an apartment in the 3100 block of Bridge Hill Drive around 11 a.m. Friday.

MedStar says one victim is in critical condition and the other in serious condition.

Police are still investigating the incident.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

