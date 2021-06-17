Tarrant County warns of a passport scam finding victims in the area

Tarrant County is warning of a possible scam targeting residents looking to get or renew a passport.

The Tarrant County Clerk’s Office has received complaints from several people who said they paid a third party company to schedule appointments with the clerk’s office, according to a news release. Those appointments were not scheduled.

Tarrant County allows residents to schedule their own passport appointments online. There is no charge for scheduling the appointment, though there are charges associated with getting or renewing a passport.

Most passport renewals can be done by mail.

Anybody wanting to get a first time passport can also go through qualifying U.S. Post Office locations and other U.S. Department of State approved locations.

Anybody who has been the victim of fraud should file a police report, the county said.

To schedule an appointment through the Tarrant County Clerk’s Office, you can visit tarrantcounty.com/en/county-clerk/administration/passport-information.html.