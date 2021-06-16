Cook Children’s turns attention to bullying as mental health crisis continues

As Cook Children’s Medical Center works to address an alarming increase in child suicide deaths and attempts, the hospital has devoted special attention to bullying.

Cook Children’s has seen a record number of child suicide attempts and deaths in the last year or so, a spokesperson said.

A part of that problem may stem from bullying, according to an article from the hospital.

In March, the latest data available from the hospital, 43 patients were admitted after attempting suicide. That’s nearly double the number of suicidal patients seen during that period in 2020, according to Cook Children’s.

In 2020, seven patients died by suicide. That was up from two in 2019 and one in 2018, according to data from the hospital. These figures in 2020 made suicide the leading cause of trauma death among Cook Children’s patients.

The psychiatric department has had some trouble finding beds for some patients in need of mental health care, Dr. Kristen Pyrc, co-medical director of psychiatry at Cook Children’s, said in the hospital’s article.

Some patients in need of mental health care have even been as young as 7, still in elementary school, which Cook Children’s said is uncommon to see.

This increase prompted the hospital to create The Joy Campaign, an initiative aimed at addressing depression and suicidal thoughts and behavior in children.

Mental health professionals at the Fort Worth hospital got into the field because of their desire to help adolescents and their families, giving them constructive ways to deal with emotions, Dr. Kia Carter told the Star-Telegram in April.

But as the hospital’s numbers for adolescent suicides and suicide attempts have reached levels not seen in the past, “it’s been alarming for us,” said Carter, the co-director of psychiatry at Cook Children’s. Staff have wondered, she said, what more they can do to curb a growing problem, fueled by COVID and increased isolation.

And there’s no expectation on immediate improvement after life transitions back fully to pre-pandemic life.

And another problem the hospital is now looking at relating to child mental health crises is bullying. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a 2014 study “that bullying behavior and suicide-related behavior are closely related.”

While a definitive answer to whether bullying can directly cause suicide in children is unknown, according to the study, it does increase the risk that a young person will exhibit suicidal behavior.

And the impacts of bullying extend past childhood, according to a study by Duke Health, a research group within Duke University. Bullying can impact jobs, income and relationships. Those who are bullied or bully may experience poorer overall health, according to the study.

And just because many children haven’t been in classrooms doesn’t mean they haven’t experienced bullying.

A study in the Computers in Human Behavior Report, a scientific journal published by Science Direct, found that children and teens were more susceptible to cyberbullying during the pandemic, with more time spent on social media and gaming.

L1ght, an organization that tracks instances of internet harassment and cyberbullying, found that there was a “70% increase in hate between kids and teens during online chats” during the pandemic.

Cook Children’s said bullies need help, too. They bully because they don’t know who they are, the hospital said in its online article. Bullying gives them a sense of identity they aren’t finding elsewhere. They don’t have a reference point for purpose, feeling like they belong or seeing their intrinsic worth or that of others. Parents can help their children avoid becoming a bully by making sure those values are instilled at home.

And having an understanding of those things can also help children who are being bullied avoid the negative impacts.

Lisa Elliott, a researcher at Cook Children’s who has been researching bullying and its effects on both bullies and their victims, said parents need to be careful not to think their children can’t be a bully. It’s critical that parents talk with their children and make sure they understand what it means to be a “good citizen,” she said in the article from Cook Children’s.

What can be done

Parents, teachers and loved ones should keep an eye out for signs of depression and bullying in children and teens.

Signs that a child is being bullied can include no longer doing things they once loved, spending more time alone in their room, becoming irritable and weepy or seeing a drop in their grades, according to Cook Children’s. Parents should look out for these signs and coach kids on how to deal with bullying.

Elliott, the Cook Children’s researcher, said children should be taught the “Rat” method.

Ignoring bullies doesn’t always work because it can make bullies think children are still hurting inside and just not showing it.

Because bullying often involves one person trying to create a power disparity between the bully and the person bullied, and they feel rewarded in a sense when the person they are bullying reacts in certain ways, it is important to make sure children know how to remove that reward.

Do not react with pain, fear, anger, hurt, frustration or simply ignoring the bully. Instead, children should respond with as few words as possible. Children should say “OK,” “so,” “so what,” “whatever,” or anything that communicates you don’t care.

It’s important for children to respond with the right tone of voice, as well. Raise the tone of your voice at the end, as if asking a question.

Elliott said she learned that from speech pathologists that by doing that, you will not be able to communicate any other emotion. It’s important not to show any emotion.

She said bullies will often push harder to create a response and it is important to maintain the same response.

Cook Children’s has more resources to help parents and caretakers recognize depression and suicidal behavior and address it, along with how to deal with bullying, through the Joy Campaign.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or behavior, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741-741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.