Man shot, killed in suspected Fort Worth child custody dispute, police say

Police are investigating a shooting Sunday left one man dead in east Fort Worth. Getty Images | Royalty Free

One man is dead and one is in custody after a shooting Sunday in east Fort Worth, police said.

Police responded about 3:45 p.m. Sunday to a call about a shooting at a house in the 7400 block of Beaty Street, where they found a man shot in the upper body in what they believe to be a child custody dispute.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he died. His name will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office after next of kin have been notified.

Police said they have “at least one of the actors” in custody. They did not specify if they suspected anybody else was involved in the incident.

Homicide investigators have taken over, according to police.