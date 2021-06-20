Police make arrest in stabbing death of man outside Burleson bar and grill

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man they say killed Bobby Lee West, 34, outside Dalton’s Corner bar and grill in Burleson on June 5, according to a social media post by Burleson police.

Police said Joshua James Wright stabbed West multiple times in the upper chest. Wright was arrested June 17, according to the social media post.

Wright was charged with murder at the Johnson County Law Enforcement Center, where he was being held on a probation revocation warrant, according to police. They did not say what previous crime he committed and was on probation for.

Police on June 6 said the stabbing happened after the victim and a couple he knew left the bar around 2 a.m. and had an argument in the parking lot. They said someone, who police now believe to be Wright, stabbed West in the parking lot after the argument escalated.

Law enforcement has not said what the argument was about.

Wright is being held in jail awaiting a bond hearing. Police said they are requesting a $200,000 bond.

Petitions to close Dalton’s Corner

The stabbing outside Dalton’s Corner has spurred some Burleson residents to call on the city to close the business.

Dustin Barber, whose petition is at 1,634 signatures on Change.org as of Sunday afternoon, told the Star-Telegram he blames the bar for creating trouble in that part of the city.

His petition calls for the city to do something to get Dalton’s Corner out of the city.

He said he met with City Manager Bryan Langley on June 10, when he asked him to share the concerns of residents with the city council.

Another petition, also on Change.org, also calls for the city to close down Dalton’s Corner. It is at 412 signatures.

DeAnna Phillips, spokeswoman for the city, said the council is considering possible actions that can be taken. One possibility she said the council will be informed on during a closed-door meeting is a request to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to refuse to renew the establishment’s liquor license.

Barber said that’s the primary action he hopes the city takes.

Phillips said the city cannot do much else because the city doesn’t have enough power to simply close a business at the request of residents.