Man killed after stabbed multiple times in the chest in Burleson

Burleson police are investigating the Saturday stabbing death of a man they believe to be an isolated incident, according to a news release posted on Facebook.

They have not made any arrests.

A man was found stabbed multiple times at 200 Main Street, Dalton’s Corner, after police received a call around 2 a.m. saying there was a stabbing.

The man, who has not been identified, received multiple stab wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead around 2:45 at the hospital.

He was stabbed after having a conversation with a couple inside Dalton’s Corner before all three left. A confrontation occurred in the parking lot, but police do not specify whether the man was stabbed as a result of the confrontation

Police have spoken with the couple and with other witnesses. They’re asking for anybody else who saw anything to come forward.