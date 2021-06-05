Police are investigating the shooting death of 5-year-old boy in Dallas

Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of a 5-year-old boy on Saturday.

Police said an 8-year-old boy gained access to a firearm in the Spanish Grove apartments at the 1400 block of Stardale Drive in Dallas.

While the incident is still under investigation, police said there is an offense for allowing a child access to a firearm attached to the case.

Police have not released any other information on the circumstances surrounding the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.