Hey, Judge: Don’t let ex-chief’s lawsuit keep Fort Worth from fixing police department

Wednesday marked exactly six months since Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke fired Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald. They, the mayor, Fitzgerald’s interim replacement, and other city and police officials have commemorated the occasion with a multi-day reunion in a Dallas courtroom.

The hearing, part of Fitzgerald’s lawsuit against the city alleging wrongful termination, is for Judge Gena Slaughter to determine whether she’ll continue to block Fort Worth from searching for and hiring a permanent replacement.

The proceedings’ practical effect, though, has been to publicly air many of the issues surrounding Fitzgerald’s dismissal — and to demonstrate how badly Fort Worth needs to be able to move on.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Hey, who writes these editorials? Editorials are the positions of the Editorial Board, which serves as the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s institutional voice. The members of the board are: Cynthia M. Allen, columnist; Steve Coffman, executive editor; Bud Kennedy, columnist; Juan Antonio Ramos, editorial director of La Estrella, the Star-Telegram’s bilingual publication; and Ryan J. Rusak, opinion editor. Most editorials are written by Rusak and edited by Coffman. Editorials are unsigned because they represent the board’s consensus positions, not the views of individual writers. Read more by clicking the arrow in the upper right. How are topics and positions chosen? The Editorial Board meets regularly to discuss issues in the news and what points should be made in editorials. We strive to build a consensus to produce the strongest editorials possible, but when we differ, we put matters to a vote. The board aims to be consistent with stances it has taken in the past but usually engages in a fresh discussion based on new developments and different perspectives. We focus on local and state news, though we will also weigh in on national issues with an eye toward their impact on Texas or the Dallas-Fort Worth area. How are these different from news articles or signed columns? News reporters strive to keep their opinions out of what they write. They have no input on the Editorial Board’s stances. The board consults their reporting and expertise but does its own research for editorials. Signed columns by writers such as Allen, Kennedy and Rusak contain the writer’s personal opinions. How can I respond to an editorial, suggest a topic or ask a question? We invite readers to write letters to be considered for publication. The preferred method is an email to letters@star-telegram.com. To suggest a topic or ask a question, please email Rusak directly at rrusak@star-telegram.com.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Fitzgerald is ostensibly seeking his job back. But these hearings make clear, if it wasn’t already, that can never happen. Imagine the turmoil and confusion it would sow. Imagine trying to work for a boss who so clearly didn’t want you. Imagine trying to lead a department that knew you didn’t have the support of the city manager, staff and elected leadership.

If Fitzgerald was harmed, the city will have to pay him restitution. But even if he was, he’ll never be chief here again.

LIFT RESTRAINING ORDER

That’s why the restraining order against the city has got to go. Fort Worth has too much work to do on policing to be without a permanent department leader, whether that’s interim Chief Ed Kraus or a candidate hired after a robust national search.

Cooke, Mayor Betsy Price and the City Council are working methodically to address the issues raised by a summer full of police shootings, capped by a rookie officer’s unthinkable killing of Atatiana Jefferson in her own home. The city has hired a diversity and inclusion director, who begins work next month. Finalists for a police monitor position were introduced to residents Wednesday night. And national experts have been invited to evaluate Fort Worth policing.

It remains to be seen whether these steps will be sufficient. For many of the city’s aggrieved black residents, they are barely a start to fixing decades of police abuse. That’s why long-term, the Police Department needs steady, permanent leadership that can address training, response policies, staffing and other issues raised by the Jefferson shooting.

It’s important that reviews of the department are thorough but maintain perspective. Star-Telegram reporter Kaley Johnson recently found that, despite the passionate rhetoric of late, Fort Worth is about average in police shootings for a city of its size. That record can certainly be improved upon, though, and racial disparities must be addressed.

ANTI-CRIME SPENDING

The city must also decide soon whether to continue a special crime-control sales tax. For more than two decades, a special half-cent tax has provided consistent funding that has helped reduce the disturbing crime rates that Fort Worth saw in the late 1980s.

Leaders want to ask voters next year to extend the tax for another decade. It might seem like a no-brainer, but it crowds out other potential uses for a portion of local sales taxes, particularly mass transit. A booming Fort Worth needs to consider all of its needs and whether there are other ways to contain crime and address other priorities.

There’s much to be done. The city deserves to move forward from a traumatic half-year since Fitzgerald’s firing. Let’s hope a certain judge in Dallas agrees.