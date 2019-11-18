Hearing underway in lawsuit by fired Fort Worth police chief Joel Fitzgerald

A hearing began Monday morning to determine whether an injunction will remain in place to prevent the city of Fort Worth from hiring a new police chief while fired chief Joel Fitzgerald’s lawsuit is pending.

The hearing began Monday in Dallas and is expected to continue through at least Tuesday.

Fitzgerald sought the restraining order so he could make a case for indefinitely delaying the hiring of a new chief. State District Judge Gena Slaughter approved a temporary restraining order that is set to expire on Tuesday.

Fitzgerald’s attorney Stephen Kennedy wrote in a letter to the presiding judge that city officials have stated they can hire or fire a police chief at will, which Kennedy asserts is a violation of the Fort Worth city charter.

The city has stood by its decision to fire Fitzgerald. In a termination memo in May, Assistant City Manager Jay Chapa references several examples of Fitzgerald’s “increasing lack of good judgment.”

Fitzgerald, who filed a lawsuit asking for reinstatement and alleging government corruption, alleges Fort Worth employees lied about the city’s compliance with regulations concerning the security of CJIS, a federally maintained criminal justice information system.

Edwin Kraus has been serving as interim chief since Fitzgerald was fired in May.

Kraus was one of two witnesses who testified at Monday’s hearing before a lunch break. The other witness was Mason Fincher, an officer who had been investigating alleged CJIS violations at the direction of Fitzgerald.

Fincher testified that he was reassigned to a desk job and his investigation stopped after Fitzgerald was fired.

Kraus testified that the city’s IT department misled the police department about CJIS encryption, log and other compliance issues.

Kraus said that employees with felony convictions had been allowed access they shouldn’t have had to CJIS data. He said under his administration, he doesn’t allow anyone with Class B misdemeanor or greater convictions access to that data.

But Kraus said he talked to an FBI special agent after Fitzgerald was fired and was assured there was no criminality in what they had reviewed. He said he wasn’t sure whether Fincher completed his investigation or what Fincher might have uncovered if his investigation had continued.

Kraus said the city has passed a CJIS security audit.

Fitzgerald has said he had a meeting scheduled with the FBI on the day he was fired.

While he was being deposed in October, Texas Department of Public Safety auditor Oswald Enriquez said that six years ago it was discovered that the lack of a certain type of encryption software made the police department’s data vulnerable and that he received assurances from city employees that the issue would be resolved.

“And I was told it was and it wasn’t,” Enriquez said, according to a transcript of the deposition.

Enriquez said the incorrect information was also shared with the FBI, according to the transcript.

Chapa, City Manager David Cooke and Mayor Betsy Price are among the witnesses expected to testify at this week’s hearing.

The city’s lawyers also have asked the court to award Fort Worth a protective order that would keep certain information secret if it is divulged during the course of the lawsuit.

City officials say the goal is to protect information related to the personal matters of the city’s officers, employees or citizens, or as it relates to security and network vulnerability. The side wishing to have the information designated as confidential would bear the burden of proving that information by law should be kept secret from the public, according to a statement from the city.