Judge will rule today on injunction in fired Fort Worth police chief Fitzgerald’s suit

State District Judge Gena Slaughter is expected to return about 1 p.m. today with a ruling on whether an injunction will continue to prevent the city of Fort Worth from hiring a new police chief while former chief Joel Fitzgerald’s lawsuit is pending.

A hearing on the issue, which began Monday in Dallas, concluded Thursday morning with closing arguments.

Attorney Stephen Kennedy, who is representing Fitzgerald in a whistleblower lawsuit against the city, has demanded Fitzgerald receive an appeal hearing in front of the city council regarding his termination, which he says is required by the city charter. Fitzgerald, who was fired in May, also wants his job back.

Fitzgerald sought the injunction so he could make a case for indefinitely delaying the hiring of a new chief while his lawsuit is pending. In July, Slaughter approved a temporary restraining order that expired this week.

City Manager David Cooke testified Wednesday that Fitzgerald was fired because of a series of issues with his performance that included budgeting problems and Fitzgerald’s relationship with the community. The “tipping point” came when Fitzgerald engaged in a heated confrontation with a top Texas state union official at a national event honoring fallen officers, Cooke said.

Fitzgerald says he was fired unjustly. The case hinges on whether the city retaliated against Fitzgerald for applying for the police chief position in Baltimore and for investigating city officials in the IT department for misrepresenting facts prior to a CJIS compliance audit. The Criminal Justice Information Services system, or CJIS, is a federally maintained computer network designed to share law enforcement information nationwide.

Fitzgerald testified that he believed the city put residents at risk by not acting quickly and decisively enough to fix problems with CJIS. He said he was scheduled to meet with the FBI about his investigation of the computer security issues on the day he was fired.

In closing arguments Thursday, Fort Worth City Attorney Lynn Winter argued that Fitzgerald was trying to control the city’s hiring practices.

The computer security violations that Fitzgerald spoke of during the hearing were not violations of law, Winter said.

But Slaughter said that some violations that were addressed during the hearing might rise to the level of a crime.

Kennedy, Fitzgerald’s attorney, said in his closing argument that all the boxes to get the injunction prohibiting the hiring of a permanent police chief had been checked.

“The question is did he believe there was a violation of the law,“ Kennedy said. “It will be up to someone else to determine whether there was an actual violation of the law.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.