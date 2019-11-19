Fired Fort Worth police chief Joel Fitzgerald testifies, seeking reinstatement

Former Fort Worth police chief Joel Fitzgerald took the witness stand Tuesday at a hearing that will determine if an injunction will continue to prevent the city from hiring a permanent replacement.

Fitzgerald’s testimony reinforced his belief that he was fired unjustly. He is seeking reinstatement to the police chief job in a lawsuit he filed against the city.

Fitzgerald testified his termination and paperwork that labeled it a general discharge rather than an honorable discharge has affected his ability to find another job. He said he has received 105 rejection letters.

Officers typically are given the opportunity to address their discharge designation Fitzgerald said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“We look at commendations, performance evaluations, sick time,” he testified. “There are several factors to be looked at.”

Fitzgerald said he appealed within a day and applied for an administrative review to challenge the decision to give him a general discharge.

The city has stood by its decision to fire Fitzgerald. In a termination memo in May, Assistant City Manager Jay Chapa references several examples of Fitzgerald’s “increasing lack of good judgment.”

Fitzgerald alleges Fort Worth employees lied about the city’s compliance with regulations concerning the security of CJIS, a federally maintained criminal justice information system. He says he was investigating those issues and was scheduled to meet with the FBI on the day he was fired, May 20.

“I was told that we were lied to for the past few years,” Fitzgerald testified Tuesday.

Fitzgerald sought an injunction so he could make a case for indefinitely delaying the hiring of a new chief while his lawsuit is pending. In July, State District Judge Gena Slaughter approved a temporary restraining order that is set to expire this week. The hearing to decide if an injunction will remain in place began Monday in Dallas.

Stephen Kennedy, Fitzgerald’s attorney, said that Oswald Enriquez, a Texas Department of Public Safety auditor, told officials he was misled. Enriquez said city officials told him security issues with the Criminal Justice Information Services, or the CJIS system, had been fixed when they had not been fixed, according to a deposition.

City employee Heather Herriage testified on Monday that she filled out the final survey that went to a CJIS auditor for approval. But Herriage said she did not have the technical expertise to determine whether the survey information was correct.

Herriage testified that even now she was not sure all the items that were supposed to be addressed had been addressed. Herriage testified that she was a member of the city’s CJIS compliance team, and relied on the city’s information technology employees to give her the information that she needed to fill out the audit the city ultimately passed, according to witness testimony.

Even though it appeared that people in the information technology department had given city officials false information before, Herriage said, she trusted the employees from that department to give her the correct information to complete the audit survey in January.

Herriage testified that she did not know if issues with encryption, data access logs, 6-digit pin codes or unauthorized access had been solved or whether those issues were still in the process of being fixed.

Last year, an email told city employees that the city’s email system was unsecured and that sensitive criminal justice information should not go out on city emails, Herriage said. At one point, the city took down its WiFi because of security issues, Herriage said.

“We had been out of compliance for years,” testified Rabiah Memon, a former Fort Worth information technology employee.

The city was out of compliance for at least three years, Memon testified Monday. Memon said some city servers were no longer being supported because they ran Windows 3 operating systems.

The city changed the designation for some employees who had access to the Criminal Justice Information Services computer system, which caused some of their data and messages to be lost, Memon said.

Microsoft could possibly access the lost data, but city employees could not, Memon said. Memon testified that she tried to get her concerns to Fitzgerald in person, but could not do it before he was fired.

Those concerns were included in a memo sent to Assistant City Manager Susan Alanis; Interim Police Chief Edwin Kraus; and Dennis Shingleton, city councilman and vice chairman of the audit committee, Momon testified.

This is a developing story and will be updated.