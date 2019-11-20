Testimony continues in fired Fort Worth police chief Joel Fitzgerald’s lawsuit

Testimony resumed Wednesday in a hearing to determine if an injunction preventing Fort Worth from hiring a permanent police chief will continue as former chief Joel Fitzgerald fights to try to get his job back in a Dallas court.

Fitzgerald sought the injunction so he could make a case for indefinitely delaying the hiring of a new chief while his lawsuit is pending. In July, State District Judge Gena Slaughter approved a temporary restraining order that is set to expire this week.

Fitzgerald has said he believes he was fired unjustly. He is seeking reinstatement to the police chief job in the lawsuit he filed against the city.

Fort Worth officials maintain he was fired after they lost confidence in his leadership.

During the second day of the hearing Tuesday, Fitzgerald testified that he believed the city put residents at risk by not acting quickly and decisively enough to fix problems with the Criminal Justice Information Services system, or CJIS, a federally maintained computer network designed to share law enforcement information nationwide.

Officers use the system to quickly access information about wanted felons. Without it officers wouldn’t know if they were stopping someone who was wanted for murder, Fitzgerald said.

Testimony resumed Wednesday morning with Deputy Chief Julie Swearingin on the witness stand.

Her testimony may be followed by City Manager David Cooke, Assistant City Manager Jay Chapa and other city officials.

The case hinges on whether the city retaliated against Fitzgerald for applying for the police chief position in Baltimore and for investigating city officials in the IT department for misrepresenting facts prior to a CJIS compliance audit.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price testified Monday that she had lost confidence in the chief long before she found out he was going to be fired in May.

According to lawyers representing Fort Worth, it will not matter to Fitzgerald if the city hires a new police chief. If the court rules that Fitzgerald must be reinstated as police chief, whoever is hired as police chief would have to step down, attorney Lynn Winter argued for the city. Or the city could pay Fitzgerald additional money damages, Winter said.

Ed Kraus has served as police chief since Fitzgerald was fired.

This is a developing story and will be updated.