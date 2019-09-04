61 Democratic state lawmakers renew calls for a special session on gun violence

Over 60 Democratic state lawmakers renew calls for a special session on gun violence Democratic lawmakers hold a press conference outside the Texas Capitol Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. As part of joint press conferences across the state, Democratic lawmakers called for a special session to address gun violence after two mass shootings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Democratic lawmakers hold a press conference outside the Texas Capitol Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. As part of joint press conferences across the state, Democratic lawmakers called for a special session to address gun violence after two mass shootings.

After 29 people were killed within a month in mass shootings in El Paso, Midland and Odessa, Democratic state lawmakers renewed their calls for a special session on gun violence Wednesday.

“We shouldn’t have to be outside of the Capitol having this conversation,” Rep. John Bucy, D-Austin, said during a press conference in Austin. “We were elected to have this conversation, this debate, on the House and Senate floors.”

Shortly before joint press conferences in Dallas, El Paso, San Antonio and Houston, 61 Democratic House members signed a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott to call an emergency special session on gun violence.

Included among the proposals they asked to address were closing background check loopholes, banning high-capacity magazine sales, limiting the open carry of certain semi-automatic rifles, beefing up protective order laws and requiring stolen guns be reported to authorities.

In addition, lawmakers requested measures to “combat and interrupt the rise in racism and white nationalism” be passed. The gunman in El Paso killed 22 people and injured more than two dozen others in an attack targeting Hispanics.

“I’m sick and tired of us assembling here to gather to share our thoughts and prayers for the victims of these deadly mass shootings,” Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth, said at the press conference in Dallas. “We can file all the bills we want to file. In fact, we did.”

While lawmakers increased resources for mental health and school safety this past session, they also made it easier for guns to be allowed in more places.

“There won’t be change until the hearts and minds of those who sit in those seats in the legislature, until those change,” Collier said.

Sen. Beverly Powell, D-Burleson, previously said she would support a special session following the mass shooting in El Paso last month. On Tuesday, her office sent a letter to Abbott, formally requesting one.

“It is my hope that you will charge Texas lawmakers with the tall and difficult task of coming together to debate common-sense policies to prevent the next mass shooting while protecting the rights enshrined in our Constitution,” Powell wrote.

The governor has the sole ability to call lawmakers back into a special session, and he has stressed that one is not needed.

“Governor Abbott made clear in Odessa that all strategies are on the table that will lead to laws that make Texans safer. But that doesn’t include a helter skelter approach that hastily calls for perfunctory votes that divide legislators along party lines,” John Wittman, a spokesman for the governor, said in a text message. “If Democrats really want to change the law, they need to stop talking to cameras and start talking to colleagues in the Capitol to reach consensus.”

Democrats pushed back on the idea that a consensus needs to be reached ahead of taking action, pointing to the legislature’s ability to compromise on legislation, such as this past session’s school finance bill.

“Consensus is not a prerequisite to a session or legislation,” said Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, D-Austin.

Because they operate in a biennium, lawmakers aren’t set to reconvene until 2021.

“We should not sacrifice any more Texas lives simply in order to accommodate a legislative calendar,” said Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, who noted that the next regular session will be focused on redistricting. “We could do something about it right now.”

State leaders responded to this weekend’s shooting in Midland and Odessa with more committees.

Lt. Gov Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen announced Tuesday the formation of Senate and House Select Committees on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety, with the goal of providing legislative recommendations.

The House committee’s 13 members were announced Wednesday morning, and include Rep. Drew Darby, R-San Angelo, as chair, in addition to Reps. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, andGiovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake, from the Tarrant County area.

The committee’s objectives include strengthening current laws to prevent the transfer of firearms to felons, evaluating protocols to assess and identify threats and improving their reporting. The committee must submit a preliminary report to Bonnen within 90 days of its creation, with the goal of eventually producing a final report.

“Words alone will not deliver the bold solutions Texas needs in order to defeat the violence that has become far too commonplace in our state,” Bonnen said in a news release. “While the charges before this committee will be no simple undertaking, their importance cannot be overstated.”

Some of the committee’s objectives are similar to those that have been the subject of closed-door roundtable discussions the governor has convened.

Following the mass shooting in El Paso, Abbott announced a Domestic Terrorism Task Force and a Texas Safety Commission that have met to discuss possible steps.