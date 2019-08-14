In wake of El Paso, Abbott launches task force, efforts to combat domestic terrorism

Gov. Abbott and O’Rourke call El Paso mass shooting a crime of ‘hate’ Presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke called for a confrontation of hatred after a mass shooting at a shopping center in his hometown, El Paso, Texas. And Gov. Greg Abbott called the tragedy that left 20 dead a hate crime. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke called for a confrontation of hatred after a mass shooting at a shopping center in his hometown, El Paso, Texas. And Gov. Greg Abbott called the tragedy that left 20 dead a hate crime.

In the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday efforts to combat domestic terrorism in the state, including the establishment of a task force and increased law enforcement action.

Federal authorities are pursuing a domestic terrorism case against the gunman, who killed 22 people and injured more than two dozen others in an attack targeting Hispanics.

The newly created Domestic Terrorism Task Force is tasked with providing guidance and strategies to ensure the state is best prepared to deal with such threats, according to a news release.

The group’s objectives will include analyzing potential threats, studying how to increase collaboration between local, state and federal agencies, in addition to providing legislative recommendations.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The task force is made up heavily of law enforcement officials, from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol members to local sheriffs.

In addition to the state’s top leaders, members of the task force will also include agency officials at both a state and federal level, such as Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and members of the FBI, as well as local law enforcement, such as El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen and Capt. Anthony Carter with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our top priority is to keep Texans safe in their communities,” Abbott said. “Part of that mission is to combat domestic terrorism and root out the extremist ideologies that fuel hatred and violence in our state.”

The task force will hold its first roundtable meeting with Abbott on Aug. 30.

In addition to the task force, Abbott also directed DPS to “take immediate action to combat any form of domestic terrorism in Texas.”

Actions to do so included conducting a statewide assessment, establishing a Domestic Terrorist Section within the Texas Fusion Center to anticipate and monitor mass casualty threats and increasing the number of DPS special agents and analysts who conduct investigations on gangs affiliated with Neo Nazi and White Nationalist groups.

Abbott also announced the establishment of teams of DPS special agents to provide immediate support to the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces, in addition to increasing the number of agents.

Last week, Abbott announced more than $5 million to assist with counseling and law enforcement efforts in El Paso.

Abbott previously denounced the attack as domestic terrorism, and said the state needs to “ensure that guns are not in the hands of deranged killers,” while making sure “constitutional rights are not going to be violated.”