Suspected El Paso shooter booked into jail on capital murder charges, records show

Video shows police helping injured during El Paso shooting Video shows police helping injured during a shooting in El Paso, TX. El Paso Police say multiple people were injured. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video shows police helping injured during a shooting in El Paso, TX. El Paso Police say multiple people were injured.

The man accused of killing 20 people at an El Paso shopping center on Saturday has been booked into jail, according to records.

Patrick Wood Crusius, of Allen, was booked on a charge of capital murder by the El Paso Police Department. No mugshot was available.

Authorities were investigating the possibility the shooting was a hate crime, working to confirm whether a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly beforehand was written by the man arrested in the attack on the 680,000-resident border city.

In the apparent manifesto, the shooter said the attack was “a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Crusius, 21, is from the North Texas city of Allen, about 30 miles north of Dallas, according to authorities and public records. His most recent address was listed on Kingsbury Court.

Law enforcement agents remained at the brick and stone home that is tied to the man late Saturday and early Sunday. ATF and FBI agents were searching homes and interviewing people in North Texas who might be related to the suspect.

Melinda Urbina, a spokeswoman for FBI Dallas field office, said special agents were at the house assisting the El Paso Police Department with its investigation. The suspect had a connection to the house, Urbina said, without elaborating on the period during which he lived there.

Texas state Rep. Jeff Leach, who represents the Allen area, tweeted a statement, saying in part: “I have been apprised that the shooter, Patrick Crusius, a 2017 graduate of Plano Senior High School, resided in Allen. As State Representative for this area, I am communicating directly with local law enforcement, Plano ISD leaders & fellow state officials to ensure we are responding appropriately and offering any and all assistance and aid to our friends in El Paso.”

Crusius laid down his gun and surrendered to officers near the scene of the shooting, police said.

Public records also indicate Crusius was a student at Collin College in Collin County, Texas.

The college said in a statement on social media: “We are saddened and horrified by the news of the shooting today in El Paso, Texas. A student by the name of Patrick Crusius attended Collin College from fall 2017 through spring 2019.

“Collin College is prepared to cooperate fully with state and federal authorities in their investigation of this senseless tragedy. We join the governor and all Texans in expressing our heartfelt concern for the victims of the shooting and their loved ones.”