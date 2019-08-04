El Paso victims being identified, including mother who died shielding 2-month-old son

El Paso shooting: “We will seek the death penalty” El Paso, Texas, authorities outline the charges they are considering filing against the 21-year-old man suspected in Saturday's mass shooting at a Walmart. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK El Paso, Texas, authorities outline the charges they are considering filing against the 21-year-old man suspected in Saturday's mass shooting at a Walmart.

Twenty people were killed on Saturday and another 26 were injured when a man with ties to Allen, Texas opened fire inside of a Walmart.

The names of the victims are slowly being released. They include a mother who died while shielding her son from gunfire, a veteran and well-known bus driver, a couple from Kansas, a 10-year-old girl and her father.

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said three Mexicans were killed in the shooting.

“I send my condolences to the families of the victims, both American and Mexican,” he said on Twitter.

Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter that seven Mexicans were injured.

Jordan Anchondo

Jordan Anchondo is being praised for shielding her 2-month-old from gunfire.

The 25-year-old mother of three did not survive.

Her sister, Leta Jamrowski, 19, of El Paso, told the Associated Press that Anchondo was shopping for back-to-school supplies earlier in the day. Her 2-month-old nephew was being treated for broken bones that were the result of his mother falling, she said.

“From the baby’s injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him,” she said.

Anchondo’s husband, Andre Anchondo, remained missing Sunday morning, she told HuffPost.

Arturo Benavides

Family members of 60-year-old Arturo Benavides told KTSM-TV that they were still searching for him on Sunday morning and they feared he is among the 20 who were killed.

He was shopping with his wife at the Walmart on Sunday and was unable to escape, family said.

Benavides’ niece said he was an Army veteran and a Sun Metro bus driver.

Memo Garcia and Jessica Coca Garcia

A couple from Salina, Kansas was injured while shopping at the Walmart, family members told KWCH-TV.

Jessica Coca Garcia was shot in the leg three times and is expected to be OK after undergoing surgery, her mother Norma Coca said.

Memo Garcia was shot twice in the leg and once in the back and is in critical condition.

Don Coca, the woman’s father, wrote on Facebook that he was praying for everyone affected by the attack.

Mario de Alba Montes, Erika de Alba Marisca and Olivia Mariscal Rodriguez

Mario de Alba Montes, 45, was injured along with his 10-year-old daughter, Erika de Alba Marisca, according to Ebrard.

Montes, who is from Chihuahua, Mexico, was shot in the back and is in intensive care.

Erika was shot in the leg.

Nearly every picture on Montes’ Facebook is of him and his daughter or of Erika alone. In one picture, she is sitting on a couch making a heart with her hands. On the entertainment center behind her, the words “family” and “peace” are largely displayed.

Rodriguez, 44, of Chihuahua, was injured in the chest and hand, according to Ebrard.