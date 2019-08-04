El Paso unites at vigil: ‘We’re going to be strong. It’s going to take time to heal.’

Lupe Lopez is holding a photo of her friend who died Saturday. Her friend was a teacher in Juarez and went into Walmart to buy school supplies, she said. “Her husband and son waited in the car. She never came out.” kjohnson@star-telegram.com

Thousands of people gathered at an El Paso baseball field Sunday night, praying and singing to commemorate the 20 people killed in Saturday’s mass shooting.

Leaders from a half dozen churches spoke to the crowd at 7 p.m. As the sun set, residents said prayers in various languages.

A gunman shot and killed 20 people and injured 26 others at a Walmart on Saturday, rattling the usually quiet city.

Lupe Lopez was among the crowd, holding a photo of a close friend who died in the shooting.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Maria Mendoza Marquez was a teacher in Juarez and regularly came to El Paso. On Saturday, she went to Walmart to buy school supplies, Lopez said. Her husband and son waited in the car.

“She never came out,” Lopez said.

Lopez said the shooting has been hard for everyone in the city because the community is so close-knit.

“Somebody came from out of town just to do this to us,” she said. “We’re going to be strong. It’s just going to take time to heal. It’s hard for people living here in El Paso. It’s hard for all of us.”

Beto O’Rourke arrived at the baseball field at about 8 p.m.

Multiple other vigils in the city drew crowds as well. A soccer coach and two mothers who were shot outside Walmart while raising money for the team were honored at the El Paso County Sports Park.