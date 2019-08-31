Multiple people injured in separate shootings in Midland, near Odessa, reports say

Television stations in Midland and Odessa, Texas, were reporting multiple people in those cities were shot Saturday.

Twenty injuries have been reported in connection with the shootings, KOSA-TV reported, citing an account from a city of Odessa official.

KOSA-TV reported that authorities have taken a suspect into custody at the Cinergy of Midland.

A police officer was among the victims, KOSA reported, citing the Texas Department of Public Safety.

There were two shooters in two separate vehicles, KOSA reported. One suspect was believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland, and the other was believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland.

The two vehicles involved were a small Toyota truck and a United States Postal Service van.