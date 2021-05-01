Live updates: Get the latest on Fort Worth and Tarrant election race results

James Hartley covers business and breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about local politics, true stories, movies and baseball. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
Congressional candidate Susan Wright said Friday that she is seeking help from the FBI and Justice Department after supporters said they received robocalls alleging she had “murdered” her husband, Rep. Ron Wright, who died in February after battles with cancer and COVID-19.
Susan Wright’s campaign said it learned of the robocalls on Friday morning. Twenty-three people are seeking Ron Wright’s seat in Texas’ 6th District, which covers most of Arlington and Mansfield and all of Ellis and Navarro counties. Election Day is Saturday.
Comments