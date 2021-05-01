Elections

Live updates: Get the latest on Fort Worth and Tarrant election race results

Voters enter De Zavala Elementary School to cast their ballots on Saturday.
Voters enter De Zavala Elementary School to cast their ballots on Saturday. Amanda McCoy amccoy@star-telegram.com

Here are the latest results in the May 1, 2021, election for Tarrant County and the state of Texas. Vorters

Check back for coverage of races from the Star-Telegram.

Click here for Tarrant County results

Click here for Congressional District 6 results

Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley covers business and breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about local politics, true stories, movies and baseball. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service