Live updates: Parker, Peoples leading in election race for Fort Worth mayor

A voter walks to Southside Community Center to cast a ballot on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Fort Worth. amccoy@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth will have a new mayor for the first time in a decade and early results show Mattie Parker and Deborah Peoples as the leaders for a June runoff.

Mayor Betsy Price’s decision not to seek an unprecedented sixth term sparked 10 candidates to run, including two council members, the Tarrant County Democratic Party chairwoman and a slew of political newcomers.

In Tarrant County, early voting results showed Peoples, an former AT&T vice president with 34.7% while Parker, a former Price chief of staff, had about 32%. Councilman Brian Byrd was in third place with about 15%.

Parker and Peoples maintained the upper hand with results for Denton County. Parker County had not reported election results yet.

The runoff will be June 5.

Across the board candidates pledged to keep Fort Worth property taxes in check. The city has attempted to lower its tax rate throughout Price’s tenure, though most homeowner continue to pay more as property values increase.

Church support propelled Byrd, a physician and former CEO of Texas Hospice, to office over incumbent Zim Zimmerman in 2017. He appealed to conservatives again in his bid for mayor with an endorsement from Republican U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, a former Fort Worth mayor. Lacking a police endorsement, Byrd’s campaign used a stock photo of a burning car during a Paris riot in an attempt to establish him as the law and order candidate.

Byrd’s campaign went after Parker for a lack of business experience with a “All hat and no cattle” campaign ad.

For many voters Parker likely represents the best continuation of Price’s policies.

Parker, founding chief executive officer of education nonprofits Fort Worth Cradle to Career and the Tarrant To & Through Partnership, spent five years as the chief of staff for Price and the council. Price endorsed Parker along with the police and firefighter’s associations. Parker also received endorsements and campaign contributions from some of Fort Worth’s most prominent residents, including members of the billionaire Bass family.

Like Price, Parker said she would focus on education and early childhood development as way to improve Fort Worth’s workforce and spur greater economic development. The mayor has no official role in education, but Price has used her influence to create a reading program and draw attention to the need for better child support.

In support of Parker, the Fort Worth Firefighters Committee for Responsible Government paid for an ad attacking Byrd’s voting record on the city’s pension system.

In 2019, Peoples gave Price the most contested race since the mayor was first elected, though just 38,743 people cast ballots in the election.

This time around Peoples campaigned more aggressively, earning several endorsements including Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Brooks, Texas Board of Education member Aicha Davis and the Tarrant County Labor Council. The Collective PAC, a national political action committee focused on electing Black candidates to local offices, also supported her campaign.

Though the chairwoman of the county Democratic Party, Peoples largely avoided partisan politics, and campaigned on a message of unity called “One Fort Worth,” similar to her 2019 bid.

Of the top contenders, Councilwoman Ann Zadeh, who has a background as a city planner, ran the quietest campaign, relying on name recognition as the council’s most progressive voice. She earned the endorsement of the Tarrant Transit Alliance, which said she was best position to improve Fort Worth’s lackluster transit system.

Steve Penate, a Real Estate broker, has relied heavily on support from Mercy Culture, an evangelical church where he is a pastor.