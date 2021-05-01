Live updates: First election results show who’s winning Fort Worth City Council races

Voters enter De Zavala Elementary School to cast their ballots on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Fort Worth. amccoy@star-telegram.com

Though several Fort Worth council members appear on their way to another term, fresh faces will come to the council for the first time in four years.

The 2021 race drew the most candidates in recent memory with nearly 50 vying for the city’s eight districts. Council member Dennis Shingleton’s retirement opened sprawling District 7, which includes historic neighborhoods inside Loop 820 as well as Fort Worth’s rapidly growing far northern suburbs. Council members Brian Byrd and Ann Zadeh’s bid for the mayor’s office created vacancies in District 3 and District 9.

The runoff will be June 5.

District 2

In District 2, incumbent Carlos Flores appeared to be on his way to another term with early results that showed him with nearly 69% of the vote. Jennifer Sarduy, a communications manager, had about 14.5% and Juan Sixtos, an engineer, at a little more than 9%. Theodore Gray, business owner, has just over 7%.

The district north of downtown includes the Historic Stockyards District and several diverse neighborhoods as well as Meacham Airport and northern suburbs.

District 3

In the Fort Worth’s western-most District 3, Michael Crain, district director for Byrd and a Real Estate broker, had and early lead with 74.5%. Tonya Carter, who works in customer service, and Kaite Johnson, self-employed, both had more than 6%.

District 3 includes the growing Walsh area and stretches into Parker County. Crain had more than 75% of Parker County early votes.

Other candidates in the district had less than 4% of early votes in Tarrant County.

▪ Michael Caceres, school counselor, with 2.6%

▪ Daniel “Double T” Fattori, detention officer, with 2.4%

▪ Andy Gallagher, car dealer, with 2.5%

▪ Anne Low, magazine publisher, with 3.3%

▪ Adrian Devine Smith, distribution, with 1.6%

District 4

Councilman Cary Moon had an early lead over four opponents with a little more than 54% of the vote. Tara Wilson, a registered nurse, followed with almost 28%. Jorge L. Chavez, who works in risk analyst, had nearly 8%. Max Striker, attorney, and Kristie Hanhart, a business owner, had 5.5% and 4.7%.

District 4 includes several older east side neighborhoods and stretches north to the east side of the AllianceTexas corridor.

District 5

In District 5, Councilwoman Gyna Bivens was leading with 67.5% of the vote. Bob Willoughby, who works in entertainment merchandise, had nearly 11% followed by Antonio (Twin) Harris, who works in lawn care, with 8%. Mar’Tayshia James, collector, and Richard Vazquez, Republican precinct chairman, both had about 7%.

The district reaches to far east Fort Worth and include DFW Airport and the American Airlines headquarters as well as Stop Six and other neighborhoods.

District 6

Councilman Jungus Jordan, the longest serving council member, had nearly 45% of early votes followed by Jared Williams, an educator and nonprofit leader, who had about 35%. Tiesa Leggett had nearly 21%.

The southwestern district includes the new Tarleton State campus.

A Fort Worth Police Officer’s Association endorsement of Jordan created controversy earlier this week. A mailer noting support for Jordan listed several candidates who ran in 2017 and 2019 who are not running now. It left Leggett off entirely.

District 7

Shingleton’s retirement drew 10 to the District 7 race. Leonard Firestone, entrepreneur, had an early lead with about 31.5% of the vote followed by Zeb Pent, self-employed, with nearly 30%. Lee Henderson, a political strategist, was in third place with 16%.

In Denton County, Pent had 34% of the vote followed by Fiestone, who had almost 14%.

Other candidates in the race has 6% or less of Tarrant County votes:

▪ Connie Cottrell, transportation security officer, with 4.25%

▪ Morris Curlee Jr., business owner, with 1.5%

▪ Joseph Lockhart Jr., business owner, with 2.7%

▪ Michele Stephens McNill, retired officer, with 2.9%

▪ Irvin (Tee) Thomas, sales, with less than 1%

▪ Jake Wurman, real estate agent, with 6%

▪ Miguel Zamora, senior marketing coordinator, with 4.9%

District 8

In District 8 incumbent Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray was tied with Christopher Nettles, self-employed, with early votes showing both with about 45% of the vote.

The east side district includes neighborhoods in the 76104 ZIP code where a lack of access to health care, groceries and other resources as driven life expectancy to a statewide low. The Star-Telegram explored life in the area in a 2020 series that’s resulted increased focus on neighborhoods there.

Other candidates in the race had about 4% of the vote or less:

▪ Christopher Johnson

▪ Tyrone King, carpenter

▪ Millennium Woods, Jr., essential worker

Disrict 9

Zadeh’s decision to leave diverse District 9, which includes downtown, the booming Near Southside and several Hispanic neighborhoods, drew nine candidates.

Elizabeth Beck, a lawyer who ran for the Texas House last year, had an early lead with more than 45%. Fernando Peralta, a logistics specialist and president of the Rosemont neighborhood followed with nearly 13%. Jared Sloane, an operations director had 11.6%.

The District 9 race was the most dramatic this year.

Darien George told the Star-Telegram he would drop out after facing criticism for aggressive behavior, including yelling profanity at Jordan Mims after a campaign forum. George also said he faced attacks from opponents and their supporters. Because of the time of his decision to withdraw, his name remained on the ballot.

Early results showed George with about 4.3% and Mims with about 8.6%

Confusion over Erik Richerson’s eligibility also created drama. Richerson was convicted of robbery in the late 1990s when he was 17, but his voting rights were restored by a Washington state judge earlier this week. The city secretary’s office had said his conviction made him ineligible to hold office, but reversed the decision after receiving qualifying paperwork.

In a statement earlier this week, Richerson said the back-and-forth around his eligibility after early voting started made results in District 9 questionable.

Richerson had about 5.7% of early votes.

Other candiates include

▪ Ricardo Avitia, administrative work, with 2.4%

▪ Doyle Fine, independent contractor, with 1.3%

▪ Sabrina Renteria, event planner, with 8.3%