Elections

Live updates: Arlington City Council incumbents hold strong in early election results

Arlington voters are selecting a new mayor and four city councilmembers in spring 2021. Early voting runs April 19 through April 27, and election day is May 1.
Arlington voters are selecting a new mayor and four city councilmembers in spring 2021. Early voting runs April 19 through April 27, and election day is May 1. Joyce Marshall Star-Telegram

Arlington City Council candidates Rebecca Boxall and Nikkie Hunter, as well as incumbents Dr. Barbara Odom-Wesley and Andrew Piel, secured early leads in their races Saturday evening.

At 7:20 p.m., with no voting centers reporting, Boxall, an architect, garnered 63.14% of votes in the District 5 race with no voting centers reporting, while Kennedy Jones, a pastor and engineer, captured 38.86% of the vote. The victor will replace Dr. Ignacio Nunez, a first-term councilmember who did not seek re-election.

District 3

In District 3, Nikkie Hunter secured an early lead with 33.2% of the vote, leading over Diana Saleh, who received 30.21%. Tamiko Brown received 21.17% of the vote, Dora O. Tovar received 11.88% of the vote and Alixis Lupien received 3.53% of the vote. The all-women-of-color council race to represent southeast Arlington may head into a runoff if no candidate receives over half of the vote. The victor will replace Marvin Sutton, first-term councilmember who instead ran for mayor.

District 4

Incumbent Andrew Piel, representing southwest Arlington in District 4, received 70.9% of the votes, putting him far ahead of opponents Billy B.W. McClendon Jr., who received 10.8%; Anne Nwaefulu, who received 9.39%; Cheyenne M. Zokaie, who received 5.77%; and Nehal L. Mehta, who received 3.14%.

District 8

In District 8, an at-large seat representing the entire city, first-term councilmember Dr. Barbara Odom-Wesley received 77.28% of votes, while opponent Chris “Dobi” Dobson received 22.72%.

At least two new representatives will join recently elected councilmembers as they mull decisions impacting city projects, economic development, housing and crime. Voters in November re-elected District 7 Councilmember Victoria Farrar-Myers and District 1 Councilmember Helen Moise to second terms, and voted in District 2 Councilmember Raul Gonzalez and District 6 Councilmember Ruby Faye Woolridge.

A record number of voters decided municipal offices in late 2020, with more than 100,000 votes cast in Woolridge’s at-large race. Experts predict turnout Saturday will be high compared to previous municipal elections normally held in May.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Kailey Broussard
Kailey Broussard
Kailey Broussard covers Arlington for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram as a Report for America corps member. Report for America is a national nonprofit program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered cities and issues. To support this reporter’s work, and to support local journalism in Arlington, consider donating here: https://bit.ly/3gYyuOQ
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service