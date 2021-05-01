Live updates: Arlington City Council incumbents hold strong in early election results

Arlington voters are selecting a new mayor and four city councilmembers in spring 2021. Early voting runs April 19 through April 27, and election day is May 1. Star-Telegram

Arlington City Council candidates Rebecca Boxall and Nikkie Hunter, as well as incumbents Dr. Barbara Odom-Wesley and Andrew Piel, secured early leads in their races Saturday evening.

At 7:20 p.m., with no voting centers reporting, Boxall, an architect, garnered 63.14% of votes in the District 5 race with no voting centers reporting, while Kennedy Jones, a pastor and engineer, captured 38.86% of the vote. The victor will replace Dr. Ignacio Nunez, a first-term councilmember who did not seek re-election.

District 3

In District 3, Nikkie Hunter secured an early lead with 33.2% of the vote, leading over Diana Saleh, who received 30.21%. Tamiko Brown received 21.17% of the vote, Dora O. Tovar received 11.88% of the vote and Alixis Lupien received 3.53% of the vote. The all-women-of-color council race to represent southeast Arlington may head into a runoff if no candidate receives over half of the vote. The victor will replace Marvin Sutton, first-term councilmember who instead ran for mayor.

District 4

Incumbent Andrew Piel, representing southwest Arlington in District 4, received 70.9% of the votes, putting him far ahead of opponents Billy B.W. McClendon Jr., who received 10.8%; Anne Nwaefulu, who received 9.39%; Cheyenne M. Zokaie, who received 5.77%; and Nehal L. Mehta, who received 3.14%.

District 8

In District 8, an at-large seat representing the entire city, first-term councilmember Dr. Barbara Odom-Wesley received 77.28% of votes, while opponent Chris “Dobi” Dobson received 22.72%.

At least two new representatives will join recently elected councilmembers as they mull decisions impacting city projects, economic development, housing and crime. Voters in November re-elected District 7 Councilmember Victoria Farrar-Myers and District 1 Councilmember Helen Moise to second terms, and voted in District 2 Councilmember Raul Gonzalez and District 6 Councilmember Ruby Faye Woolridge.

A record number of voters decided municipal offices in late 2020, with more than 100,000 votes cast in Woolridge’s at-large race. Experts predict turnout Saturday will be high compared to previous municipal elections normally held in May.