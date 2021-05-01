Elections

Live updates: First election results show who’s winning Arlington school board races

Residents in Arlington School District will decide three board of trustee positions May 1, 2021.
Arlington School District candidate Sarah McMurrough appeared to gain an early lead Saturday in her crowded Place 1 race, while incumbents in Places 2 and 3 appeared to hold their seats, according to election results as of 7:20 p.m. with no voting centers reporting.

McMurrough, a Place 1 candidate, received 52.14% of votes; incumbent Polly Walton received 30.45%; Watson Robinson Jr. recieved 11.39%; and Sam Abu received 6.02%.

Place 2 incumbent Melody Fowler received 74.13% of the vote. Her opponent, Michael Perkins, captured 25.87%.

Place 3 incumbent Aaron Reich received 47.35% of the vote. Opponents Daphne Jackson captured 30.74% and Richard Weber received 21.91%.

Around 60,000 students attend school within AISD, which covers parts of Arlington and Grand Prairie.

