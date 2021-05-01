Live updates: First election results show who’s winning Arlington school board races

Residents in Arlington School District will decide three board of trustee positions May 1, 2021. jhartley@star-telegram.com

Arlington School District candidate Sarah McMurrough appeared to gain an early lead Saturday in her crowded Place 1 race, while incumbents in Places 2 and 3 appeared to hold their seats, according to election results as of 7:20 p.m. with no voting centers reporting.

McMurrough, a Place 1 candidate, received 52.14% of votes; incumbent Polly Walton received 30.45%; Watson Robinson Jr. recieved 11.39%; and Sam Abu received 6.02%.

Place 2 incumbent Melody Fowler received 74.13% of the vote. Her opponent, Michael Perkins, captured 25.87%.

Place 3 incumbent Aaron Reich received 47.35% of the vote. Opponents Daphne Jackson captured 30.74% and Richard Weber received 21.91%.

Around 60,000 students attend school within AISD, which covers parts of Arlington and Grand Prairie.