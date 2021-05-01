Live updates: First election results show who’s winning Fort Worth school board races

Election day polling place at Summerglen Branch Library in Fort Worth, TX, Saturday, May 7, 2016. Star-Telegram file photo

Ten candidates are vying for elected positions in five Fort Worth ISD Board of Trustees elections May 1.

Trustee seats for Districts 1, 4, 7,8 and 9 are up for grabs. The District 1 election is uncontested while the District 9 election could end in a runoff. Incumbent Jacinto Ramos Jr, 46, is running unopposed for the District 1 seat to represent northwest Fort Worth. He was first elected to a four-year term in 2013.

District 4

In District 4, which represents part of south Fort Worth, Daphne Brookins leads Wallace Bridges in early voting returns, with 77% to 23% of the vote.

Brookins was elected in 2019 after former trustee T.A. Sims resigned during his term. She a former Forest Hill Mayor Pro Tem and council member and recently worked for Tarrant County as a youth administrator.

District 7

This east Fort Worth district will go to either incumbent Norman Robbins and challenger Michael Ryan.

As of early voting returns, Ryan holds a 61.4% lead over Robbins’ 38.5%.

Robbins, a real estate agent with Williams Trew Real Estate, was first elected in 2004. Ryan is the former executive director of fine arts with Fort Worth schools.

District 8

Incumbent Anael Luebanos is facing off against Brianna C. Guerrero to represent schools in southeast Fort Worth.

Luebanos held a 73.2% lead over Guerrero, who earned 26.7% as early voting returns came in Saturday.

Luebanos, first elected to the four-year term in 2017, works as an accountant.

District 9

Other schools in southeast Fort Worth will have a new representative as incumbent Ashley Paz is not seeking reelection.

Paz, one of the most progressive voices on the board, was first elected in 2013 and will be replaced by Roxanne Martinez, Cade Lovelace or Michael A. Shedd.

Roxanne Martinez had an early voting lead with 52.3% of the vote with early voting returns, followed by Cade Lovelace with 24.5% and Michael A. Shedd with 23.2%.

If none of the candidates have more than 50% of the vote when all ballots are counted, the two with the most votes will face each other in a runoff election.