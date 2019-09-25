Second victim identified in deadly head-on crash on Interstate-35W in Burleson

Police say two killed in wrong way head-on collision on I-30W Two people died in a wrong way collision in the 2900 block of Interstate 30 early Friday morning. Traffic was blocked on the freeway for hours as police investigated the accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two people died in a wrong way collision in the 2900 block of Interstate 30 early Friday morning. Traffic was blocked on the freeway for hours as police investigated the accident.

A second victim killed in a Sunday head-on crash in Burleson has been identified as Erick Gomez Noe, according to officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Noe, 34, was one of two people killed Sunday afternoon in a head-on wreck on Interstate 35W in Burleson. Gomez died from head trauma and a ruling on the manner of his death is pending.

The other victim killed was 66-year-old Gloria Escobar of Dallas, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Monday. She was a passenger in a car.

The fatal wreck occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday near Exit 32 by Bethesda Road, Burleson police said.

A car traveling northbound on the highway crossed into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit a car traveling southbound, Burleson police said.

A cable median exists between northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate, but authorities noted there is a gap in cabling near the Bethesda Bridge, and the northbound car managed to get through that area.

Escobar and Noe who were passengers in the car traveling northbound were killed, and one person in that car was injured, authorities said Monday.

Four people in the southbound car were injured in the wreck.

The five injured people were taken to area hospitals by helicopters and ambulances. One was listed in critical condition, two were in serious condition and two others were in good condition as they were being taken to hospitals, authorities said.

A third vehicle also was involved in the crash, but no injuries were reported.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.