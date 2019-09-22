Two dead, multiple wounded in crash near Burleson that closed both lanes of I-35W

Both sides of Interstate 35 West were closed Sunday evening after a deadly crash south of Burleson.

The multiple vehicle crash happened just before 6:45 p.m. near Exit 32 by Bethesda Road, Burleson police said on Twitter. Initially both the northbound and southbound lanes were closed, but by 7:30 p.m. the northbound lane had reopened. Southbound lanes would remain close for undetermined amount of time, police said.

UPDATE: 7:30 p.m.

Northbound lanes of I-35W are open, but traffic is slow. Southbound lanes are closed and will be for an undetermined amount of time. The crash resulted in two fatalities, one patient air lifted and five patients taken via ground ambulances. https://t.co/nZP87fSLGP — Burleson Police (@BurlesonPolice) September 23, 2019

Multiple people were hurt and two were killed in the crash, officials said.

Among those injured, one was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, two had serious but not life-threatening injuries and four people had minor injuries.

A helicopter ambulance responded to the scene, police said.