Police: Man killed while trying to cross north Fort Worth freeway

Luke Ranker covers the intersection of people and government focused on Fort Worth and Tarrant County. He came to Texas from the plains of Kansas, where he wrote about a lot, including government, crime and courts in Topeka. He survived a single winter in Pennsylvania as a breaking news reporter. He can be reached at 817-390-7747 or lranker@star-telegram.com.
Fort Worth Police say two people were stabbed outside a venue on East Lancaster early Sunday morning. Both were taken to a local hospital. Police believe three to five people were involved in the attack.
Comments