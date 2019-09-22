Police: Man killed while trying to cross north Fort Worth freeway

A man was killed while trying to cross a Fort Worth freeway.

A man attempting to cross Interstate 35 West early Sunday morning was hit and killed by a car.

Fort Worth Police were dispatched to the interstate near Alliance Gateway at 4:22 a.m. The man was crossing the freeway when he was struck by a vehicle, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details were available.

