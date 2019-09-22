Crime

Two people stabbed on East Lancaster in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police are investigating a stabbing outside a banquet hall on East Lancaster Sunday morning.

Two people were stabbed near Lancaster Hall, 5601 East Lancaster, around 12:20 a.m. A police spokesman said officers identified three to five possible suspects, but no arrests had been made.

The identities of the two victims were not released, but officials said they were both transported to a local hospital. One had serious injuries that were not believed to be life threatening. The other had minor injuries.

