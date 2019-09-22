Two people stabbed on East Lancaster in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police badge
Rodger Mallison
Star-Telegram archives
Fort Worth
Fort Worth police are investigating a stabbing outside a banquet hall on East Lancaster Sunday morning.
Two people were stabbed near Lancaster Hall, 5601 East Lancaster, around 12:20 a.m. A police spokesman said officers identified three to five possible suspects, but no arrests had been made.
The identities of the two victims were not released, but officials said they were both transported to a local hospital. One had serious injuries that were not believed to be life threatening. The other had minor injuries.
Explore where you live.
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.
Luke Ranker covers the intersection of people and government focused on Fort Worth and Tarrant County. He came to Texas from the plains of Kansas, where he wrote about a lot, including government, crime and courts in Topeka. He survived a single winter in Pennsylvania as a breaking news reporter. He can be reached at 817-390-7747 or lranker@star-telegram.com.
Comments