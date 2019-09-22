Fort Worth

10-year-old Fort Worth girl dies after being pulled from apartment pool

Simple steps to “pool safely” and prevent accidents this summer

The Consumer Protection Safety Commission's "Pool Safely" initiative describes simple steps for parents to protect children from accidental drowning in swimming pools. According to the Commission, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional dea By
Up Next
The Consumer Protection Safety Commission's "Pool Safely" initiative describes simple steps for parents to protect children from accidental drowning in swimming pools. According to the Commission, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional dea By
FORT WORTH

A 10-year-old girl who police officers pulled from a Fort Worth apartment pool has died, officials said.

Police officers were working another call nearby when about 7:30 p.m. they heard screaming in the pool area in an apartment complex at 5901 S. Calloway Drive.

They found the girl unresponsive and performed CPR until medical personnel arrived, police said. She was taken to Cook’s Children in critical condition, the Star-Telegram reported Saturday night.

Officials at the time believed her condition was stabilizing, however a police spokesman Sunday morning said the girl had died.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as Jaqueline Juarez. She was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Luke Ranker
Luke Ranker
Luke Ranker covers the intersection of people and government focused on Fort Worth and Tarrant County. He came to Texas from the plains of Kansas, where he wrote about a lot, including government, crime and courts in Topeka. He survived a single winter in Pennsylvania as a breaking news reporter. He can be reached at 817-390-7747 or lranker@star-telegram.com.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  