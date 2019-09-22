10-year-old Fort Worth girl dies after being pulled from apartment pool

Simple steps to “pool safely” and prevent accidents this summer
FORT WORTH
A 10-year-old girl who police officers pulled from a Fort Worth apartment pool has died, officials said.
Police officers were working another call nearby when about 7:30 p.m. they heard screaming in the pool area in an apartment complex at 5901 S. Calloway Drive.
They found the girl unresponsive and performed CPR until medical personnel arrived, police said. She was taken to Cook’s Children in critical condition, the Star-Telegram reported Saturday night.
Officials at the time believed her condition was stabilizing, however a police spokesman Sunday morning said the girl had died.
