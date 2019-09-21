Girl pulled from Fort Worth pool; officers nearby heard screaming, performed CPR

A girl was taken in critical condition to a hospital after she was pulled Saturday night from a Fort Worth swimming pool, authorities said.

Police officers were working another call when about 7:30 p.m. they heard screaming in the pool area outside apartment buildings in the 5900 block of Calloway Drive South.

They found the girl unresponsive and performed CPR until medical personnel arrived, police said. The girl’s condition stabilized. She was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center, a MedStar spokesman said.

The girl’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, police said. Authorities did not release her age.

