One of 2 girls found unresponsive in Haltom City apartment pool has died, officials say

A young girl pulled out of a Haltom City apartment swimming pool Saturday evening has died, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Sunday.

Another girl who also was found unresponsive in the pool remained in critical condition Sunday, Haltom City police said. She remained in intensive care at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Haltom City police said Sunday.

The girl who died has been identified as Ivana Mbouna, 7, of Haltom City, according to the medical examiner’s website. She was pronounced dead at 7:24 p.m. Saturday at a Fort Worth hospital. A ruling on her death is pending an autopsy.

But Haltom City police and firefighters responded to a call of a possible drowning about 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Springlake Parkway in Haltom City.

Ivana had lived in the complex where the incident occurred.

Witnesses had found Ivana and another girl in the pool, pulled them out and began CPR on them.

Haltom City police had not released any details on how the girls ended up in the pool.

An investigation into the incident continued on Sunday.