3-year-old boy drowns in Weatherford swimming pool

Rhoman Xavier Quintero, 3, of Henrietta, died Wednesday evening after drowning in a backyard pool in Weatherford, police said.

A 3-year-old boy drowned Wednesday evening in a backyard swimming pool in Weatherford, police said.

Rhoman Xavier Quintero, of Henrietta, was identified as the victim by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. He died in a hospital at 9:42 p.m, the medical examiner reported.

There’s no indication of foul play, police said, and it “appears to be a tragic accident.” Multiple family members and friends, including other children, were at the house Wednesday evening for a gathering, according to Sgt. John Rudolph, a police spokesman.

An adult had told Rhoman Quintero they were going into the home for a minute and to stay in a specific area, Rudolph said. But the child, left unattended, got into the pool, he said.

“Sadly,” Rudolph said, “that’s how it usually happens in almost every one of these incidents.”

No charges have been filed in connection with the drowning.

Weatherford officers responded to a call about the drowning with CPR in progress in the 1800 block of Sandpiper Drive around 8:35 p.m. The first officer to arrive on the scene saw the unconscious 3-year-old boy lying on the deck next to the pool.

The officer helped a man performing CPR for a short time until medics arrived, police said.

The boy was taken to Medical City Weatherford, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police sent community resources to the home to support the family.

Detectives are continuing to interview witnesses and the investigation is ongoing, police said.