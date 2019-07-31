Woman arrested in death of 9-year-old Mansfield girl who went into cardiac arrest

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 3 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A Mansfield woman has been booked into jail in connection with the death of a 9-year-old girl with whom she lived.

Mercia Sneed, 40, was booked Saturday on suspicion of injury to a child, according to Tarrant County Jail records.

Melodi Sneed died at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Mansfield Methodist Hospital, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said. That office has not released the cause or manner of her death.

A Mansfield Police Department spokesman did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for information on Mercia Sneed’s arrest.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police and paramedics were called to the Sneeds’ house in the 4200 block of Eagle Drive about an hour before the girl was pronounced dead.

Melodi was in cardiac arrest, and someone was performing CPR on her, police have said.