Police investigate death of 9-year-old Mansfield girl who had gone into cardiac arrest

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Mansfield police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old girl who had gone into cardiac arrest Saturday.

Melodi Sneed died at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Mansfield Methodist Hospital, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said. That office did not release the cause or manner of her death.

The Mansfield Police Department’s investigation into her death has not been completed, police said.

Police and paramedics were called to the house where the girl lived, in the 4200 block of Eagle Drive, about an hour before she was pronounced dead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Melodi was in cardiac arrest, and someone was performing CPR on her at the time, police said.